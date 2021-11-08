Before the diagnosis, Mum stated she ‘felt something wasn’t right.’

James Eastwood’s mother, Emma Rigby, and father, Dan Eastwood, took the 18-month-old to Leighton Hospital in Cheshire two months ago because he was very sick and had a fever.

Emma, 25, said she immediately sensed something wasn’t right because James was rarely unwell.

During this time, the staff at Leighton Hospital were quite concerned about James, and they had given him antibiotics right quickly to keep his vitals stable.

However, after three hours, they summoned an ambulance and had him referred to Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital as an emergency case.

James was given an ultrasound at Alder Hey to determine the source of his unexpected sickness.

When the ultrasound results came back, James was told he had a Wilms’ tumor, which is a kind of kidney cancer that affects children.

Wilms’ tumor affects about 70 children in the UK each year, with the majority of cases occurring in children under the age of five.

According to the NHS Inform website: “Wilms’ tumor is a type of kidney cancer that is thought to arise from metanephric blastema, which are highly specialized cells in the embryo.

“These cells have a role in the kidney development of a child while they are still in the womb.

“The cells normally die after birth, but clumps of primitive kidney cells called nephrogenic resting can still be detected in many children with Wilms’ tumor.”

James’ illness was caused by the tumor rupturing, according to his mother: “He was just out of it for roughly four days.”

While James was in the High Dependency Unit, physicians had to conduct two blood transfusions and then put the 18-month-old on a six-week chemotherapy regimen.

“As soon as the chemo started, it was like all of his vitality returned right immediately,” Emma remarked.

After five weeks of treatment, doctors were surprised to see that the tumor had reduced by more than half its original size, which Emma claimed “no one expected.”

During his chemotherapy, James was permitted to leave the hospital and spend time with his mother at home.