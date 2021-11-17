Before the bombing, a terrorist suspect’s final words to a cab driver.

Before blowing himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the accused terrorist reportedly said only two words to the cab driver.

On Remembrance Sunday at 10.59 a.m., Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed when his cab exploded outside the Crown Street Hospital.

David Perry, the taxi driver, managed a miraculous escape from the vehicle and has since been released from the hospital.

According to the Mirror Online, David, 45, was questioned by police shortly after the terror attack on Sunday.

The father-of-two was also questioned for 90 minutes yesterday by counter-terrorism authorities probing the bomb blast about what happened in the moments leading up to the device’s activation.

The interview took place in his north Liverpool terraced home, where he lives with his wife Rachel.

According to a source close to the driver, the bomber allegedly only said two words after being picked up for the seven-minute vehicle ride soon before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday: “Women’s hospital.”

“All the way there, he didn’t say another thing,” the insider claimed. “The driver had no idea what was going on.” With Alemi still inside, David was able to get free seconds before his car was engulfed in flames.

His wife afterwards claimed that “guardian angels” had protected her husband and that he was “fortunate to be alive.”

MPs stated yesterday that terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen used a TATP – or ‘Mother of Satan’ – improvised explosive device in the attack at the Women’s Hospital.

The same sort of explosive was used in the failed Parsons Green Underground attempt in 2015, the Manchester Arena explosion in 2017, and the Paris attacks in 2015.

Kit Malthouse, the Home Office Minister, said he couldn’t comment on the circumstances of Sunday’s explosion since forensic examinations are ongoing at many locations throughout the city.

According to reports, terror suspect Emad Al-Swealmeen was sectioned in 2015 after being charged with possessing a knife in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

However, Al-Swealmeen was not receiving treatment at the time of his death, according to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the city’s specialty mental health services.

