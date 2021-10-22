Before Liverpool’s match against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp denies Paul Scholes’ assertion.

Jurgen Klopp has refuted Paul Scholes’ assertion that he was “rubbing his hands” in anticipation of going to Old Trafford after watching Manchester United struggle in midweek.

United were poor in the first half of their Champions League match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but a great second half performance saw them come back from two goals behind to win 3-2.

On Sunday, Liverpool go to East Lancs Road to play their bitter North West rivals, hoping to extend their 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

On BT Sport, former United midfielder Scholes summarized Klopp’s delight at the idea of facing the Europa League finalists.

However, the Reds’ manager claimed on Friday: “I was watching the game and wasn’t rubbing my hands for a single second. It was completely unnecessary.

“Even though Atalanta caused United some problems in the first half, United had three clear-cut chances, one-on-one scenarios with the goalkeeper.

“Everything in the second half was a showcase of United’s dominance. They went for it, and with their talent, they can cause issues for any team, especially when they stop playing football, like Atalanta did for a while.

“I wasn’t rubbing my hands together. I prepare the team for a difficult game against a formidable foe. I’m not preparing them for ‘Man United and the Battle of Britain’ or anything like that right now.

“We’ve been together long enough to understand the significance of this game. We get them ready for a really good football squad. It’s also a home game for them and an away game for us.” Despite United’s thrilling comeback, Scholes was blunt in his assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s overall performance.

He said, “The first half put me off the second half.” “The two midfielders were playing alone, and they gave up a lot of chances. There’s no way you’re going to win that game against such strong competition.

“Can they play like that against Liverpool or Manchester City? Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

“Imagine Jurgen Klopp in the first half of the game.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”