Before Leeds United, James Rodriguez, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Everton all had injuries.

Everton opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

After missing the majority of preseason, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison returned to action, and both scored as the Blues came back from behind to defeat the Saints.

It would have been a welcome start to the season for newly-appointed manager Rafa Benitez, who is now preparing his players for a trip to Leeds United this weekend.

The most recent updates on Everton’s injury list can be seen here, along with full details on when they are scheduled to return.

Gomes missed training in the week coming up to the season opener and did not play in the win over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team.

The midfielder is still being evaluated, therefore no return date has been determined.

Last week, Blues manager Rafael Benitez announced that the Colombian is one of five players now undergoing COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game against Southampton.

“We have some players who are in isolation, and we have to manage that,” he remarked in his press conference. We must use extreme caution, and certain players must remain at home. One of them is James.”

Kean was also out for Saturday’s match against Southampton, and he could be one of the players that is currently isolated due to Covid.

The Toffees’ final pre-season game against Manchester United on August 7 was also missed by the 21-year-old, who has yet to be granted a return date amid reports of a move away from Goodison Park.

Benitez was also without Godfrey over the weekend, but the cause for his absence has yet to be confirmed.

Before he was unavailable a week later, the defender began their final pre-season friendly against Manchester United with Michael Keane.

The Blues’ manager will be hoping for a quick recovery for the 23-year-old.

Gbamin was the last player to leave the game against the Saints, but the cause for his absence is unknown.

If he is available for selection again, the 25-year-old would be a welcome addition to the side against Leeds.