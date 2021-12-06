Before his death, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes shared his Liverpool FC dreams in a tragic video.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes spoke about his goal of playing for Liverpool FC in a terrible video.

While in the sole custody of his “evil” stepmother Emma Tustin, the six-year-old suffered an irreversible brain injury.

On June 16, 2020, she fatally assaulted him with considerable force in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, and Arthur died the next day in hospital.

Tustin, 32, was unanimously convicted of Arthur’s murder after an eight-week trial, and his uncle Daniel Hughes has posted a video of him talking about his desire of becoming a professional football player.

Little Arthur rests peacefully on a sofa in the video, telling his uncle about his ambitions to play football for Liverpool and then Tottenham Hotspur before joining the England side.

When asked if he plans to play for England, Arthur simply shakes his head before assuring his uncle, “After I’ve played for Liverpool, I’m going to play for Tottenham.”

According to BirminghamLive, he goes on to say that he will play for England after achieving his objective of playing for both teams.

“Please remember him like this,” Daniel Hughes, Thomas Hughes’ brother, pleaded.

Tustin was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 29 years in prison for torturing, poisoning, and murdering her six-year-old stepson.

After inciting the death, the boy’s “pitiless” father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter.

During their sentencing hearing at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Following concerns voiced by his paternal grandmother Joanne Hughes, Arthur was seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they found there were “no safeguarding concerns.”

Ms Hughes said Arthur, as a “happy, comfortable, thriving seven-year-old,” would “be living today” if he hadn’t met Tustin in her victim impact statement, which she read in court before the sentencing.

“It is also evident that Arthur was failed by the very authorities that we, as a society, are encouraged to believe are there to safeguard the safety of everyone,” the secondary school teacher continued.

