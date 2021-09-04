Before facing Derek Brunson in the UFC, Darren Till sends a message to the naysayers.

Before his comeback to the UFC ring against Derek Brunson, Darren Till said that doubters have a “special place in his heart.”

It’s been more than 13 months since the Liverpudlian last stepped inside the octagon, and his absence has prompted a lot of questions about him.

Till has had a difficult three years since his welterweight title loss to Tyron Woodley in a bout that saw his ambition to reach the top of the division fall flat.

Till has a 1-3 record in his first four outings, and he has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout his absence.

He is, however, confident going into the battle in Las Vegas and has sent a strong message to everyone who doubts him.

“I’m up against the best in the world, and anything could happen. I know I’m going in there on Saturday, and I’m going to win this fight 100 percent,” he told MMA Junkie.

“I know that for a fact, but things happen, and listen, all these individuals who jumped on the train, primarily the ones who jumped off the train — the doubters, as I like to call them – they have a particular place in my heart.

“You know how when I’m on the treadmill at the Institute and I’m running out my tiny shoes and it’s like the 45th minute and I’m thinking, ‘Ah, you can just do it.’ You have five minutes before you have to quit.’

“I’m like, ‘Not a chance,'” she says. It’s like, ‘Ah, do I just coast this round?’ When I’m doing my 10 five-minute pads with Colin (Heron), I’m going to the 45, 50-minute run that I set out to do – eight miles and stuff like that – and all the other times when I’m doing my 10 five-minute pads with Colin (Heron), it’s like, ‘Ah, do I just coast this round?’ No!

“You know what I mean when I say hit harder? So you skeptics, you’ll always have a special place in my heart.”