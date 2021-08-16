Before Burnley, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Liverpool all had injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool will meet Burnley in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd for the first time since the outbreak began.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will be looking to improve on their strong performance against Norwich, which saw them win 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Liverpool’s injury list is still modest, as Klopp will have an almost fully fit team to choose from.

The most recent updates on Liverpool’s injury list can be seen here, along with detailed details on when they can expect to return.

In their penultimate pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao a little over a week ago, the Liverpool left defender limped off at the end of the first half.

Although scans revealed that the damage to Robertson’s ankle was not severe enough to necessitate surgery, the Scotland international will miss the first few weeks of the season.

After a challenging rookie season at Anfield with little first-team opportunities, Kostas Tsimikas was given the chance to relaunch his Liverpool career during his absence.

“The scan indicates nothing major, but there is some ligament damage that will need to be repaired,” Robertson said after learning of his injuries.

“I’ll be working hard every day to be back to helping the squad as soon as possible.”

No timetable for a possible return to action has been set, and if Tsimikas maintains his strong start to the season, it’s unlikely Robertson will be rushed back, as the team will want to avoid any long-term damage.

Klopp stated following Liverpool’s final pre-season game against Osasuna on Monday night, “I think we were lucky with Andy, it could have been lot worse.”

“The footage didn’t look great, but we got lucky and it won’t be too long,” says the producer. I’m not sure what I’ll do before the international break [in early September], and I’m not sure what I’ll do after the international break.”

Liverpool will be bolstered by the return of Curtis Jones this weekend when they face Burnley at Anfield, after he was ruled out of their first encounter due to concussion.

The 20-year-old was pulled off in the Reds’ 3-1 win against Osasuna last week, but he returned to training and played in a closed-door friendly the following day. “The summary has come to an end.”