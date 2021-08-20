Because to the European Super League, Liverpool may have forced a change in the Champions League.

Liverpool may have returned to the good graces of UEFA and the European Clubs Association, but their role in the aborted European Super League scheme, along with the other 11 “founding clubs,” continues to have implications.

While only Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus remain committed to the ESL, Liverpool and the rest have been working to re-establish their relationship with European football’s governing body following the ESL’s complete rejection by fans and the wider football community when it was announced in April.

The fact that a number of changes were introduced that would benefit the clubs, such as more games that would drive more revenue and potential prize money, as well as the introduction of ‘safety net’ qualification places for the biggest leagues, was part of the motivation for clubs to join the ESL plot.

According to a report in The Times, the safety net berths may be phased out as part of the Champions League revisions, which will take effect in 2024.

Originally, two Champions League slots would be allocated to teams that did not qualify during the regular season but had the best performance in European play in the past.

Tottenham Hotspur would have qualified for the Champions League if this criteria had been in force last season, despite placing seventh behind Leicester City and West Ham United.

UEFA is keen not to give the clubs who attempted to break away any more latitude, and has sought to bolster their determination when it comes to making changes to European football’s top competition, no doubt buoyed by football’s rejection of the ideas when they were made public in April.

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League this season by finishing third last season, but the situation looked bleak at the start of the year, and the Reds, hampered by a defensive injury crisis, appeared to be on the verge of missing out on not only the Champions League, but European football altogether.

Missing out on Champions League football could have a significant financial impact, with the competition worth at least £50 million to the Reds and as much as £100 million if they win it. “The summary has come to an end.”