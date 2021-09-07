Because of Sadio Mane’s trait, Liverpool’s interest in a £35 million striker is unsurprising.

If and when Liverpool pursues a transfer target to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s offensive options, Jonathan David checks all the boxes.

The £35 million Canadian international was a vital figure for Lille last season as they dethroned Paris Saint-Germain by winning the Ligue 1 title for the first time since 1954.

David has already played three seasons in the Premier League and has scored over 40 non-penalty goals, which the Liverpool recruitment team will be keeping an eye on.

On an edition of the Analysing Anfield podcast, scouting analyst Josh Williams observed, “He looks like he would have that to his game.”

“He appears to be the type of player who can play out wide and dash in behind the defense.

“When he’s on the ball, and when he’s off the ball, it’s short, fast bursts.

“Another thing I’ve noticed recently is the two-footed aspect of the players Liverpool seems to connect up with in attack.

“You’ve got Sadio Mane, who we know is a two-footed player. He favors his right around 75% of the time – obviously, a 50/50 split would be 50%.

“However, 75% of the time, that’s a bit two-footed. Diogo Jota, for example, is 67 percent two-footed, which is even greater than Mane.”

Jarred Bowen of West Ham United has been linked with a move to Anfield in the summer, and he is another forward-thinking player who can play with either foot.

“Liverpool was associated with Bowen quite recently, and that was one of the things I mentioned when we talked about him a little bit,” Williams continued.

“He’s a player in whom I’ve just begun to believe a little more. Bowen, in terms of how two-footed he is, I believe he is 79 percent two-footed.

“If you look at Jonathan David, he favors his right foot 76% of the time, which is identical to Mane.

“If you play on either wing, it really helps if you can play equally well on your left as you can on your right, and vice versa.”

In Lille’s title-winning season, David was paired with veteran striker Burak Yilmaz in an attack.

With 13 goals in the league. “The summary has come to an end.”