Beautiful bars in the city center of Liverpool where you may drink in style.

Both old and new bars may be found in Liverpool.

They are housed in ancient listed buildings, rise to dizzying heights, and offer stunning views of Liverpool’s most famous sites.

They’re not simply recognized for their beauty; they also provide delicious cocktails and can assist you in celebrating a special occasion.

Check out our selection of stunning bars in Liverpool to see where you can sip a cocktail while toasting to the view of the Liver Birds or unearth a hidden gem.

Rooftop Village Liberte

Guests can sip their drinks in magnificent igloo pods on Liberte’s rooftop village.

The New York-inspired bar on the roof of the Bentley Building on the Strand delivers a one-of-a-kind bar experience to the city.

Each igloo seats ten people and is decked out with cozy blankets and twinkling lights.

The igloo village is open from noon to midnight and can be reserved by the igloo or by the table.

Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected]

DASHDash is a restaurant and bar in Liverpool’s city centre, located in the former Sugar Hut and Living Rooms location on Victoria Street.

It features a stairway entrance going up to glass doors engraved with the Dash trademark and is decorated with flower and teal. It has a dramatic black and white diamond flooring and a stairway entrance leading up to glass doors etched with the Dash signature.

Customers are greeted with a 10-meter-long bar to the left, with restaurant banquettes and stand-alone tables for 125 people, and a huge bar area and curved booth seating to the right.

A table can be reserved online.

Distillery of Liverpool Gin

On Castle Street, Liverpool Gin Distillery combines a distillery, a bar, and a kitchen.

The Liverpool Gin Distillery’s specifically constructed Gin Lab is one of the distillery’s primary attractions, where visitors can learn about the history of gin and organic Liverpool Gin before exploring a broad choice of botanicals and distilling their own bottle of Liverpool Gin, which they can name.

Tickets for the gin tours can be purchased online.

Aether

The guys behind The Alchemist created the Aether bar in Liverpool ONE. The restaurant Aether, which debuted in 2018, is a tribute to.