Bayern Munich’s claim on Erling Haaland gives Liverpool a boost this summer.

According to a club legend, Bayern Munich will not be able to capture Liverpool transfer target Erling Haaland.

The Reds are one of a slew of clubs linked with the Borussia Dortmund striker, who has become one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich have all been connected with signing Haaland in the future.

According to reports, Haaland’s contract has a £68 million release clause that will take effect next summer.

Despite the fee being significantly less than Haaland’s market value in a year’s time, a Bayern legend believes his former club will be unable to sign the striker.

According to former Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Bundesliga heavyweights will be unable to recruit Haaland due to financial constraints.

“We will see a real auction in which, because the transfer fee is already defined in the contract, he will be taken by the team that gives the greatest salary,” Rummenigge told a Spanish news site.

“I don’t believe any Bundesliga club, even Bayern Munich, can do it.”