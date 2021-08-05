Barcelona’s initial reaction to Lionel Messi’s departure comes while Liverpool awaits their next move.

Barcelona has revealed that Lionel Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, will not be renewing his contract with the club this summer.

Messi’s future has been uncertain since last summer, when he initially clashed with the Nou Camp administration.

Despite the two parties seemed to have reached an agreement earlier in the summer, Barcelona has been unable to register him due to financial constraints.

Messi’s 21-year affiliation with the La Liga giants will come to an end on Thursday night, according to a statement released by the club.

“Despite reaching an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and both parties’ clear intention to sign a new contract today, it cannot be finalized due to economic and structural obstacles,” the statement stated.

“In light of this, Lionel Messi will no longer be associated with FC Barcelona. Both sides are profoundly disappointed that the player’s and the Club’s wishes cannot be realized.

“Bara would like to express its heartfelt gratitude for the player’s commitment to the institution’s improvement and wishes him all the best in his personal and professional life.”

With Manchester City rumored to be interested in signing Messi – and possibly having the funds to do so – Liverpool will be keeping a careful eye on the situation as the Premier League landscape shifts once more.