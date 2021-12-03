Barcelona may be forced to sell a defender to Liverpool and suffer a transfer blow from Chelsea.

As things stand, Liverpool’s central defense appears to be well-stocked with talent for the coming years.

As things stand, none of the club’s senior centre-backs will be out of contract until the summer of 2024, so there is no pressing need to bring in new talent at this time.

However, given that Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are already in their thirties, plus Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate (along with the first pair) have had injury problems in the past, it can’t hurt to keep an eye on future prospects.

If reports are to be believed, one such player is Barcelona’s Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo.

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old next summer, before he enters the final year of his current deal in Spain.

Given Barcelona’s financial difficulties, a fee would almost certainly be preferable to losing him for nothing in 2023.

With Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, and Thiago Silva all out of contract at the end of the season, the Blues may have a bigger need for Araujo’s services and be able to provide him with a faster path to the first team than Liverpool.

However, a look at his statistics reveals why the Reds would be interested in signing the five-cap international.

One of the most difficult aspects of playing defense for Liverpool is that they prefer to play a high line in order to squeeze the opposition into their half of the field.

When needed, Alisson Becker is superb at sweeping up behind the back line, but the centre-backs must also have good recovery speed.

Araujo is unconcerned about this, as it was shown at the end of the 2019/20 season that he had the fastest speed of any player in La Liga during that season.

As this information from SofaScore’s Twitter account revealed in September, he also doesn’t get beaten by rival attackers too often.

“Ronald Araujo has now played 2092 minutes in LaLiga without being dribbled past once since his debut on October 6, 2019.” There isn’t another.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”