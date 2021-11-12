Barcelona has started negotiations with Liverpool about re-signing Thiago Alcantara.

The January transfer market could be crucial in determining who wins the Premier League title.

Liverpool are expected to compete for the title with Chelsea and Manchester City, but they may be tempted to add to the group if the club’s match list grows and injuries mount.

With Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane all heading to the AFCON in January, adding depth to the roster could be a prudent move.

As the deadline for the transfer window approaches, The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the most recent rumors surrounding the Reds.

Thiago Alcantara is a Brazilian footballer.

Pedro Almeida is a journalist from Portugal.

Barcelona are reportedly considering re-signing Thiago as Xavi, the team’s new manager, attempts to establish his influence.

Between 2009 and 2013, Xavi played alongside Thiago and is now looking forward to a possible reunion.

Thiago is believed to be’very respected’ by Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, who has a tremendous task ahead of him to keep the ship afloat at Camp Nou.

According to reports, the Barcelona manager has already began talks with president Joan Laporta about the possibility of buying the Reds’ midfielder, who has three years left on his present contract.

Adeyemi, Karim.

Calciomercato.

Sevilla have become the latest club to try to recruit Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Karim Adeyemi.

In recent weeks, Liverpool, as well as other clubs like as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have been linked with the 19-year-old attacker.

As long as the child maintains a high level of performance on the field, he will continue to attract attention.

Sevilla have joined the competition for the services of the German star, according to Calciomercato, as a number of clubs are expected to compete for his services.

So far this season, Adeyemi has 15 goals and two assists in 22 games across all competitions.

Isak, Alexander.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £34 million ‘strong offer’ for Real Sociedad attacker Alexander Isak, according to El Nacional.

According to a report from El Nacional, the Reds are interested in signing the Sweden international following his great performances. “The summary has come to an end.”