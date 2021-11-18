Barcelona are fooling themselves with Mohamed Salah, but Liverpool have a problem with Thiago Alcantara.

Is Mohamed Salah on his way to Barcelona? Please do me a favor. It’s absurd; it’s wishful thinking. They owe £1 billion.

How will they be able to pay for Mo Salah? That isn’t going to happen in any manner. It’s just filling in the blanks while the internationals are on.

It’s a public relations task to retain Barcelona among the big brands. Barcelona and Real Madrid are unlikely to even make the Champions League semi-finals this season.

We’re light years ahead of everyone else. What makes you want to visit Barcelona or Real Madrid? Don’t get me wrong: these are fantastic clubs. But, at this point in time, why would you want to travel there? The Premier League is the place to be if you want to be successful. It’s not the time, unless you’re a sun worshipper.

At the moment, Spanish football is not performing well. The Premier League is the place to be if you want to achieve your goals.

I don’t think the club will let Thiago go either. I can’t see it happening unless they have a ready-made substitute, Barcelona has someone to trade, or someone is a younger version of him.

It’s only a guess. Because it’s the international break and there’s nothing to speak about, people are just talking and generating news out of nothing.

He’s a fantastic player, as we all know. Great technique, skill, and ball-handling prowess.

It’s been a little like Naby Keita for him, unfortunately. Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop, stop For him, the fans, and the management, it’s a source of frustration.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to overcome this setback and have a clean slate till the end of the season. That would be extremely beneficial to us.

Michael Edwards has performed admirably for the club, and everyone admires what he has accomplished.

You just want to believe it’s the same as in the old days of Liverpool. Paisley, Joe Fagan, Dalglish, and the backroom personnel were all pulling in the same direction when Shankly was there.

That’s what Jurgen Klopp will be seeking to do and repeat with his players. Julian Ward’s abilities are well-known at the club, and they will have complete faith in him to take over.

You’d like to believe Michael Edwards has spoken to him and showed him the way.