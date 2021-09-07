‘Baby-faced’ is a term used to describe a person who The Chase actress astonishes fans by revealing her true age.

Fans of The Chase were taken aback when they discovered a contestant’s true age.

In ITV’s popular quiz show, four strangers form a team and compete against one of the Chasers to win a jackpot worth thousands of pounds.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, or new Chaser Darragh ‘the Menace’ Ennis, who each use their quizzing prowess to prevent players from winning a cash prize, must face one of the nation’s favorite quiz geniuses.

Quiz contestants must first complete a solo cash builder round before competing against a Chaser for a spot in the Final Chase, which is hosted by Bradley Walsh.

George, Charlotte, Louis, and Archie were up against Anne Hegerty tonight in the hopes of earning tens of thousands of pounds.

Charlotte, who earned £5,000 in her cash builder, shocked spectators when she revealed her age.

She claimed to be 30-years-old, but admirers at home couldn’t get over how young she looked.

“How old was Charlotte?” Imo inquired. It only appears to be a baba.”

“Charlotte looks fantastic for 30,” said another.

“Charlotte doesn’t look 30,” wrote a third. “Must be witchcraft,” says the narrator.

“Charlotte is a fox,” Connor added.

“Charlotte is 30, but she looks so young,” said another.

“Charlotte appears to be quite intelligent; I hope she wins!” Jake commented.

“30 or 13?” Kenny asked.