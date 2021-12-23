Ava White’s funeral, a sick deputy headteacher, and a guy cut in town

To satisfy her paedophile boyfriend’s “insatiable thirst,” a deputy schoolteacher transmitted images of students to him.

Julie Morris and David Morris were caught on camera rapping a young girl, an act that a court described as “almost beyond imagination.”

Julie Morris “giggled” on video as the duo laughed about the abuse in filthy WhatsApp texts.

Nan misappropriated £66,000 from a church charity and spent it on vacations.

After David Morris, 52, from Eccleston, St Helens, submitted lewd images to another paedophile online, they were discovered.

Julie Morris, 44, was the “safeguarding lead” at St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley, Wigan.

A man was rushed to hospital after being discovered with a serious face cut in Liverpool One’s JD Sports.

Following allegations of an incident, Merseyside Police were dispatched to Paradise Street in Liverpool One at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 22.

The man, who is in his 20s, is thought to have suffered a laceration to his face on Paradise Street before fleeing the scene and running into a nearby JD Sports.

Nan stole £66,000 from a charity and then attempted to hide her traces as the cops closed in.

The North West Ambulance Service took the man to the hospital for treatment. His wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

During the investigation, police cordoned off a section of JD Sports’ ground floor.

A funeral will be held in Liverpool for a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death during a Christmas lights switch-on.

On November 25, Ava White was fatally stabbed in the city center.

She was brought to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at 8.30 p.m., but died later of “catastrophic injuries,” according to police.

The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continuous support during this tragic time,” Ava’s father said in a statement posted by Merseyside Police.

“I appreciate each and every one of your thoughtful remarks and contributions.”

