Audrey Roberts’ health is deteriorating, and fans of Coronation Street are concerned about her safety.

Audrey Roberts is one of the longest-serving characters on Coronation Street.

Audrey’s actress, Sue Nicholls, first walked the cobblestones in April 1979.

Audrey has seen her family go through some difficult times in recent episodes, with both her grandsons David and Nick battling to help their children.

As her health deteriorates, she will be living with her family by the time Christmas approaches.

The Platts and Barlows decided to get together this year after spending time apart last year owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gail, on the other hand, vows that she will not move a finger, David smashes around in a scowl, and Peter and Carla flee, leaving Sarah despondent over their ungrateful family.

Audrey drinks wine first thing in the morning, and as her vision deteriorates, some soap viewers are concerned about her safety.

“First Roy Cropper [going], then Audrey?” one fan wrote in a Coronation Street fan club on Facebook.

“If Audrey leaves, I’m going to riot,” said another.

A third person stated: “Audrey’s departure from [Coronation Street] will mark the end of an era. But it’s becoming more and more likely.”