Audi was found discarded in a canal near the M57 bridge.

Over the weekend, a stolen Audi was abandoned in a canal.

On Sunday, October 3, the automobile was placed in the river between Wango Lane Bridge and the M57 Bridge in Aintree.

Police arrived on the scene but were unable to locate the driver or anyone else in the vehicle.

On Saturday, October 2, the vehicle was recovered and discovered to have been taken from an address in the Fir Tree Drive North area of Croxteth.

The investigation into who was accountable for the tragedy is still ongoing.

“At around 1.35pm yesterday (Sunday 3 October), we got a report that a black Audi had been driven onto the canal towpath in Aintree, between Wango Lane bridge and the M57 Bridge,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“Police officers responded and searched the area, but they were unable to locate the driver or anybody else in the vehicle, and no injuries were recorded.

“The vehicle has now been found and identified as having been reported stolen on Saturday 2 October from an address in the Fir Tree Drive North area of Croxteth.

“Investigations are proceeding to identify those who are responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, quoting reference 21000686687.