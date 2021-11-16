At the time of the incident, the Liverpool bomb terror suspect ‘wasn’t receiving mental health therapy.’

It has been established that the suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not get professional mental health treatment at the time of his death.

At before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Emad Al-Swealmeen, 32, was killed when a cab exploded just in front of the maternity hospital’s main gate.

Before the vehicle was consumed by flames, the driver, David Perry, managed to leap from the vehicle seconds after the explosion.

Counter-terrorism police and government ministers have so far refused to comment on any purpose or ideological motivation for the attack, although conjecture about his mental health has persisted.

Al-Swealmeen was sectioned in 2015 after appearing in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court for knife possession, according to reports.

However, Al-Swealmeen was not receiving treatment at the time of his death, according to Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the city’s specialty mental health services.

“We can confirm Emad Al-Swealmeen had previously accessed our services but was not a service user at the time of the incident,” a representative for the trust told The Washington Newsday.

Detectives are still piecing together how Al-Swealmeen, who appears nondescript, was able to gain access to the supplies and knowledge he needed to create a bomb.

However, since raiding an address he was renting in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park, Counter Terrorism North West claims to have made great progress.

Security Minister Damian Hinds told The Washington Newsday today that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the bombing at this time, and that there were no signs of a “terrorist group” in Liverpool.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “We know that the four other people apprehended have been released, and that no one else is being sought by police at this time.

“That doesn’t rule out the possibility of someone else being identified later in the investigation, but not at this time.

“The term ‘lone-wolf’ is sometimes used, and it conjures up a particular image of someone, which isn’t always accurate.

“However, I can state that there has been a transition over time from people working as part of a.

