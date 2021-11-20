At the European Awards presentation, the Oliver King Foundation was voted Charity of the Year.

At the 2021 European Diversity Awards, the Oliver King Foundation was selected Charity of the Year.

The Liverpool charity was established in honour of Oliver, a 12-year-old boy who died suddenly in a swimming race at King David High School in 2011.

Oliver’s parents accepted the Special Recognition Award on behalf of the foundation, which has worked diligently for the last decade to place defibrillators in schools around the UK, at the Echo Awards in September.

Oliver’s father, a ‘bubbly’ mother-of-six who ‘didn’t want to go to hospital,’ has died of covid. Mark believes his son would still be alive if the school had a defibrillator, and the foundation has lobbied the government to create laws requiring all institutions to install the life-saving technology.

After collecting a £5,000 check from sponsors Societe Generale, Mr. King delivered a strong speech.

Professor Frank Joseph, a world-leading physician in endocrinology and diabetes at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was chosen the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For the NHS and commercial medical and diagnostics company DAM Health, based in Mossley Hill, he has been leading the fight against the Coronavirus epidemic.

The awards, which are presented in partnership with headline sponsor UnitedHealth Group, honor top diversity and inclusion champions by recognizing achievements in the areas of race, age, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, and religious belief throughout the previous year.

The event was hosted by actress and novelist Sophie Ward and took place on November 11 at the Landmark Hotel in London.

A slew of celebrities showed up for the star-studded affair, with notable figures from the entertainment, music, and nobility showing their support.

“It is a wonderful honour to be named winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Professor Frank Joseph, who was honored by the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson during the ceremony. We’ve had a difficult 18 months dealing with a horrible illness that has wreaked havoc on thousands of families across the country.

“I was honored to be among so many deserving honorees and excellent businesses who are all working to make Britain a fairer, more diverse, and more inclusive place.”

Riley, Linda. “The summary has come to an end.”