At the drive-through, a man wielding a hammer ‘grabs’ a Starbucks employee.

A man approached Starbucks on Edge Lane at 7.30 a.m. this morning (October 17) and smashed the drive-thru window with a hammer before breaking into the locked establishment.

The man grabbed members of the staff and threatened to unlock the safe before fleeing empty-handed, leaving the employees “shaken.”

The man is thought to have dashed across Edge Lane and into Wavertree Park.

As part of the investigation, Merseyside Police have released CCTV photographs of a guy they wish to speak to.

“Thankfully, no one was physically wounded during this incident,” Detective Inspector Chris Hawitt said, “but they have been left very frightened by their ordeal.”

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the Edge Lane area this morning and saw or heard anything strange, or believes they captured something on a dash cam or mobile phone, to contact us.”

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo, as we believe he has information that will help us with our investigation.

“No one should be treated so shockingly in the workplace when they are merely going about their everyday business, and we are determined to discover the man guilty and bring him to justice.”

“Please come forward and let us know what you know so that we can act.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 0800 555 111, citing reference 21000720909.