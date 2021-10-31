At the cemetery, mourners are compelled to ‘clear bins’ and ‘trim grass.’

At a Merseyside cemetery, mourners have been compelled to “clear rubbish” and “trim grass.”

The upkeep of Bootle Cemetery has been criticized, as mourners are required to maintain the grounds despite the presence of maintenance employees.

Colin Chadd, from Bootle, used to go to the cemetery once a week to pay his respects to his mate, who died in a drowning accident in 2019.

Due to reports of damage to ornaments left at graves in the cemetery, the 54-year-old now visits “three or four times a week.”

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I go there a few times a week to cut the grass around my friend’s gravestone, as well as my father and mother-in-turf, law’s and the guys over there make a complete mess.

“The bins aren’t being emptied; instead, they’re hacking through everything and anything that gets in the way, such as the vases that people put flowers in.

“I had mine on my friend’s grave, and I had to mend them and get new ones, and my next-door neighbor’s, too, had all of hers chopped off. I’ve taken pictures of them all, and my bins are overflowing.

“I go there three or four times a week to mow the lawn and clean up the mess they’ve made. I have to bring bin bags over, empty the bins, and return home with the bin bags to place in our bins.” The HGV driver claims he tried contacting Sefton Council but received no response.

Colin has even begun to maintain a grave that his neighbor visits in order to avoid accidently damaging the ornaments during maintenance.

He stated, ” “They chopped the grass the other day, which made the situation considerably worse. The grass is all over the place. It appears that a bomb has exploded in the cemetery. It’s a complete embarrassment. Because of the mess they made, I had to buy my own lawnmower to cut the grass.

"They are capable of chopping through anything. Finally, I began chopping the grass myself since I did not want them to walk near my friend's grave because of the mess they create."