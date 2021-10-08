At Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery, young people will assist in telling the city’s history.

The Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool is inviting young people aged 18 to 24 to give their say on how the city’s slavery history is told.

Young people will have the opportunity to affect how visitors perceive the gallery’s holdings and acquire hands-on experience working with museum collections.

Young people are encouraged to join the Walker Art Gallery tomorrow (Friday, October 8) from 1pm to 3pm to learn more about the project and ask questions.

The project will focus on a small group of sculptures connected to the Sandbach family of Liverpool, which are now on show at the Walker.

Participants are invited to apply, with persons from Liverpool’s many ethnic communities, particularly the city’s Black populations, being especially encouraged.

Shipowners, traders, and plantation owners, the Sandbach family exported sugar, coffee, molasses, and rum from the Caribbean.

Through the enslavement, trafficking, and forced labor of many thousands of individuals, the family and their business, Sandbach, Tinne & Company, became extremely wealthy.

They collected art with their fortune, some of which ended up in the Walker Art Gallery’s collection. The Sandbach family were regarded important residents of Liverpool at the time, and their presence has had a significant impact on Liverpool’s past, present, and future.

The project provides hands-on experience with museum collections as well as insight into the work of curators behind the scenes.

The goal of the discussions with the curators and facilitators is to incorporate your personal voice and perspectives to help design innovative and compelling methods to teach people about these history inside the Walker’s exhibits.

Their efforts will be recognized in the revamped exhibition, which will reimagine the Sandbach portraits and alter how Liverpool’s colonial history is examined via art.

Local artists and historians will give talks and tours to the steering committee members about the Liverpool Sandbach family’s colonial history.

The days for the workshops are still being finalized, according to Alex Patterson of the Walker, and the young people they speak with will help them decide.

