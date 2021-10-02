At Liverpool’s Sound City 2021, 47 of the best dressed folks were noticed.

After a year away owing to the epidemic, Liverpool Sound City returned this weekend.

Even though the weather was not ideal, visitors continued to enjoy live music at locations across the city center, including Grand Central, Jimmy’s, Leaf, and Arts Club.

Red Rum Club will perform a massive set at Grand Central Hall on Renshaw Street tonight. There will also be performances by Jamie Webster, as well as sets by The Murder Capital, The Mysterines, and Lanterns On The Lake.

Tomorrow, Reggie Snow, The Lathums, and more artists will perform at Sound City.

Ed Sheeran, Florence and The Machine, Stormzy, Paloma Faith, The 1975, and Years & Years are just a few of the acts that have performed at Sound City and gone on to achieve great success.

Despite the cold and rainy weather today, folks dressed up to enjoy the event. Andy Teebay of the Washington Newsday went down to Grand Central Hall, where people started coming late in the afternoon, excitedly anticipating Red Rum Club’s performance.

The best-dressed attendees at Liverpool’s Sound City 2021

People wore jeans and ankle boots with brilliant flashes of color and dramatic coats to remain warm, and there was plenty of festival style on display.

Take a peek at the finest dressed people at Sound City in the gallery above.