At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes a prediction and asks Harvey Elliott a question.

The line outside Anfield was worth the wait for many Liverpool fans.

Fans were treated to a remarkable Harvey Elliott performance as the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao after months of watching matches from home.

Despite failing to score a winning goal, Liverpool came within a whisker of doing so with 15 minutes remaining thanks to Elliott’s individual brilliance.

After some deft footwork, the 18-year-old rattled the woodwork with a curling effort, giving Liverpool supporters a clear idea of the quality he could be about to provide to the first-team.

The emphasis is placed on not prematurely raising expectations, as is often the case with players rising through the ranks, but even Jurgen Klopp is struggling not to be carried away by the former Fulham man’s brilliance. “If Harvey Elliott stays fit, then the footballing world can be really excited about him,” beamed the Reds’ boss after the Bilbao game.

Elliott’s loan time with Championship side Blackburn Rovers last season was a big success for him, as he scored seven goals and added 11 assists in 41 league appearances.

The question now is whether the London-born midfielder will be given the chance to continue his impressive play in the Premier League.

Following Klopp’s post-match comments, Elliott believes he has a good chance of playing first-team minutes this season, and he is determined to make that possibility a reality.

“I think to get into the team,” he told liverpoolfc.com when asked about his aims for the next season. Last year’s loan period was quite beneficial to me, and I believe I should apply what I learned from it this year.

“It’s not going to be handed to me; I’ll have to work hard for it.” I am confidence in myself and believe that I can contribute to the squad, whether it is as a substitute or as a starter.

“Whatever it is, I am certain of my abilities. That’s really the major goal: just to be around the team and gain some minutes.

“Like I always say, it’s up to me — I need to prove the public I’m ready,” the summary concludes.