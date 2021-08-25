At Liverpool, Harvey Elliott has already demonstrated that he can step in for Xherdan Shaqiri.

After joining Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018, Xherdan Shaqiri left the club earlier this week, signing for Lyon for a price in the region of £9.5 million.

During his time on Merseyside, the Swiss international was a vital asset for Jurgen Klopp’s team; his deadly skill set and mobility made him a desirable option for the Reds boss.

While at Liverpool, Shaqiri played in a number of positions, including right wing and center midfield, as well as as a no.10, and he scored seven Premier League goals and added five assists.

The club has identified Harvey Elliott as his long-term replacement, with the 18-year-old impressing on his whole Anfield debut against Burnley last weekend.

Liverpool may have lost out on a £26 million replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Klopp’s decision to replace Shaqiri with Elliott is understandable, given the two players are comparable in terms of what they bring to the team; both are left-footed, technical, and capable of playing in midfield and attack.

However, the youngster appears to have an advantage over the Swiss international in one key area, which could be why he’s thought to be a better long-term match for Klopp than Shaqiri.

Simply said, Elliott is a hard worker off the ball who is willing to close down opponents in a way that suits the team’s play style under their German coach.

The Englishman’s defensive prowess was on display against Burnley, as he recorded a total of 27 pressures, far and away the most on the day.

Elliott placed first for Liverpool, ahead of Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who each had 16 pressures throughout the game, compared to Elliott’s remarkable total of 27.

In fact, Shaqiri only had over 20 pressures in a Premier League match once during his time on Merseyside, with 24 against Leicester City in 2019 after only playing 66 minutes.

When Liverpool has the ball, Elliott is capable of posing a threat, but more importantly, given Klopp's rigorous approach to play, he appears willing to work and press on the ball.