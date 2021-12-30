At Leicester and West Ham, Liverpool’s evident problem was apparent.

Whatever statistics you look at, the evidence says Liverpool deserved to win over Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The visitors outshot the hosts 21 to 6, outscored them four to one on target, yet managed to squander five clear-cut opportunities.

Indeed, any side in the Premier League this season has had the most Opta-defined great opportunities without scoring.

The Reds’ total of 2.73 predicted goals (per Understat) is the highest they’ve had in the 33 league games they’ve played under Jurgen Klopp in which they haven’t scored.

However, as we all know, they not only drew a blank against the Foxes, but they also lost the game, despite only conceding six shots.

While the loss may technically be classified as an unfortunate accident given the numbers, it followed a trend that has plagued Liverpool this season.

Their other loss came against West Ham, in a game in which David Moyes’ team only had seven shots on goal. They did score on an own goal as well, but they didn’t create many chances.

Chelsea had only six goal attempts in a 2-2 tie at Anfield – but playing a half with ten men clearly hampered their attacking intentions – whereas Brighton had nine shots in a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

Liverpool has won the bulk of its games this season and has only been outshot once (by Manchester City). It’s no surprise that most teams haven’t been subjected to many goal attempts.

Nonetheless, it’s strange that they’ve only let up 8.9 shots per game in their five draws and two losses. Are they unlucky to have dropped so many points? To some extent, bad luck has played a role, as has their own wastefulness in front of goal.

However, due to the unpredictable nature of the wonderful game we all enjoy, these challenges affect all teams from time to time.

The problem for Liverpool is not the volume of shots they allow – only City have allowed fewer – but the quality of the chances they do get.

