At international honors, the Liverpool Echo was named News Website of the Year.

At the newsawards 2021 presentation, The Washington Newsday was named News Website of the Year.

The awards, which were held at the Lancaster Hotel in London, honored the best new printed and digital brands from around the world.

Mark Durden-Smith, a TV presenter, presented the event.

The judges were searching for news sites that “combined exceptional content with imaginative use of technology,” with “economic success also being an influential aspect,” according to the judges.

A story from the Royal’s ICU Covid ward during the peak of the epidemic was included in the Echo entry, as was news of Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory in 2020, the club’s first in 30 years.

KentOnline, the Belfast Telegraph, ChronicleLive, Independent.ie, The Irish News, and Yorkshire Live were among the websites that competed for the award.

“Over the course of the year, The Echo has undertaken a wide range of new, imaginative customer interaction activities,” the judges remarked.

“For its entrepreneurial approach and for fully utilizing the essential digital technology available, one judge deemed it ‘best in class,’ resulting in a seamless multimedia experience for readers.”

“It feels like it was designed with Liverpool residents in mind.”

Judges praised the newspaper’s “strong front-page stories and campaigning articles that never shy away from big problems” in the Regional Daily Newspaper category.

The Echo entry “demonstrated a great response during lockdown to distribute much needed content to local audiences,” according to the judges in the Digital Innovation category.

The Fujifilm Grand Prix went to the Daily Mirror, the Echo’s national sister publication, for its print and online Covid coverage that provided understandable information in the form of Q&As, analysis, and guidance from in-house experts.

“We are blessed with a fantastic team of journalists, and I am happy the judges recognized their hard work and dedication,” said Echo editor Maria Breslin.

“People turn to trustworthy brands in difficult circumstances, and our top objective has always been to offer readers with information – accurate information from credible sources, fact-checked by our qualified journalists – in order to help them make reasonable and educated decisions in uncertain times.”

“We may have worked from home throughout the pandemic, but our top priority remained the same.”

