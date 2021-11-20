At Haydock Park, Dans Le Vent wins the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle.

At Haydock Park, (16-1) came through late to win the Grade Three Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle.

The win was a true family affair, with Welsh trainer Evan Williams’ eight-year-old daughter, jockey Isabel, claiming her first career victory in the saddle.

Dan Le Vent travelled well slightly off the pace under Isabel Williams and then came through gracefully to beat Riggs (11-1) in a great duel to the line.

Previously a Grade One winner If The Cap Fits took the lead early on, but because to the slow pace, Gladiator Allen’s rider chose to press forward and take over the lead.

When the leads slipped away over the home stretch, Riggs and Dans Le Vent (13-2) came through.

But it was Dans Le Vent who came out on top, winning by a length and a quarter over Riggs. Bass Rock was a further three-quarters of a length back in third, with 2019 winner Stoney Mountain (22-1) a further seven-and-a-half lengths behind in fourth.

The triumph delighted the Everton FC supporter trainer.

“It’s magical,” he said. With this horse, the youngster does all of the effort, and it’s fantastic.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t have run the horse, but Isabel suggested we enter that race at Haydock.” I figured she’d like a day trip to Merseyside!” I felt it was ridiculous, but I said on television that I am a dinosaur, which I am without a doubt! It’s fortunate that the kids can steer me in the proper direction.” “It’s Isabel’s biggest win of her career, and it’s fantastic – it’s crazy how things work out sometimes,” he continued.

“Every day is great, but having girls compete in racing must be a penance for something I did wrong in a prior life!”

It’s difficult because you have to be a professional while simultaneously being a father, so when something like this happens, it hits you in the gut a little. I didn’t think I was like that.

“It’s one of a kind.”

“He’s been ultra-reliable and come,” the winning rider stated.

“The summary comes to an end.”