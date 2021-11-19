At Everton, Rafael Benitez makes the ‘difficult’ Carlo Ancelotti admission.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes it is impossible to compare this season to his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti’s previous one.

The Toffees enjoyed a great start to the season, winning three of their first four games and drawing one.

However, a slew of crucial player injuries has highlighted the squad’s frailty, and they had lost three games in a row before to the fighting tie against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

Everton is now in 11th place in the Premier League, and things are unlikely to improve in the coming weeks. They will play Manchester City and Brentford away from home before hosting Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Everton have been without crucial players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Yerry Mina for much of their current downturn.

While Richarlison has returned to action and Doucoure and Mina are close to returning, Calvert-Lewin is expected to be out until at least early December.

In an interview with Leon Osman for Everton’s YouTube channel, Benitez claimed it’s tough to make parallels with last season when judging if the team has developed because of the current flood of fitness issues.

“You can’t compare this season to last year or three years ago,” Benitez added. “It’s impossible since each season is unique.”

“So you’ve got injuries, you’ve got new players, the other clubs aren’t the same, and you’ve got new managers joining the league.”

“Then we try to make a comparison by saying, ‘He spent £100 million this year,’ and that’s it.” That is not the case. So you can’t compare this season to last season if Dominic, Richarlison, Doucoure, or Yerry Mina are missing for three or four months. Everyone is in the same boat.

“So we strive to do that, but it’s a mistake because new managers will modify the strategy.” So you’re going to play Manchester City, and it won’t be the same with a different manager. And there’s no comparison.” Ancelotti took over as Everton manager in December 2019, and in his first full season in charge, he led the Toffees to remarkable away victories. “The summary has come to an end.”