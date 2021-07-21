At Crosby Beach, a paddle boarder reveals ‘traumatic’ attempts to help men in the water.

A paddle boarder reported her desperate attempts to save a group of men in the sea at Crosby Beach.

Mandy Hodgson was in Crosby for the first time, carrying her brand new paddle board into the sea, when she noticed a group of five males in the water.

She told ITV Granada Reports that she heard some noise and initially assumed it was simply some lads having a giggle in the water.

She instantly realized the men were in serious jeopardy.

“Unfortunately, by the time I got there, two [guys]were facing down,” she stated.

“I brought one of the guys in close with my paddle, and he grabbed the board.

“I was trying to make as much noise and scream for attention to the shoreline for someone to try and help me. There was one guy who seemed to be okay and was keeping his head above water, and I was trying to make as much noise and scream for attention to the beach for someone to try and help me.

“Seeing the guys face down in the water was quite depressing.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever forget that.”

After enlisting the help of other beachgoers, emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The incident was attended by Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, RNLI, and the Coastguard.

After the event, three of the five guys were sent to the hospital, while the other two did not require medical attention.

One of the men, Hamza Mansoor, died, and a second man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, according to authorities.

Last night, the third was released from the hospital (July 20).

“I honestly feel like I should have done more,” Mandy remarked, “but I did what I did.”

Crosby resident James Pugh said he was one of the first to go into the river to save the men who were drowning.

Last night, at 7 p.m., James was drinking tea on the beach with his girlfriend and two stepchildren when he heard screams from the water.

“I rushed down, and when I got to the lake, I noticed tons of splashing,” the 38-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

