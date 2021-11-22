At Aintree Racecourse, Native River is aiming for the Many Clouds Chase.

Native River’s seasonal reappearance will be in the Grade Two Many Clouds Chase at Aintree Racecourse a week on Saturday, according to Colin Tizzard.

The seasoned chaser’s participation, though, will be contingent on the weather at the Randox Grand National’s home, with the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow over Christmas an option for the now 11-year-old.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner was scheduled to run in the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park last Saturday, but connections have postponed the race due to the extremely warm ground at the Merseyside venue.

Native River was a novice chaser that won the Mildmay fences at Aintree and subsequently won the Many Clouds Chase in 2019. Last year, he finished third in the 3m1f race, and he also won the Welsh National in 2016.

On his most recent race in April, he finished third in the Betway Bowl in Liverpool.

Joe Tizzard, Tizzard’s son and assistant, added: “Native River is ready to race – he was scheduled to run in the Betfair Chase this weekend, but we told ourselves that we would run him in his optimum conditions, so we are just waiting for the rain. It was a little aggravating, to be honest.

“He’s entered for the Welsh Nationals, but we’re leaning toward the Many Clouds and praying for rain in the next two weeks.

“The Many Clouds is his next choice because he is fit and eager to go, and it is his favorite.

“We simply want it to rain now that he’s 11 (almost 12) and still has a lot of skill. As a result, he’ll go to Aintree as long as it rains.

“We haven’t had any rain in three or four weeks, which is unusual for this time of year, and it wouldn’t be fair to race him on ground that isn’t ideal for him.”