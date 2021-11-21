At Aintree Racecourse, Mighty Thunder is on course for the Becher Chase.

Mighty Thunder, trained by Lucinda Russell, is aiming for more triumph over the Randox Grand National fences in next month’s Becher Chase at Aintree Racecourse.

With One For Arthur, the Scottish-based trainer won the world’s biggest steeplechase at Aintree in 2017. And now, for the Becher Chase a week on Saturday, she’ll send last season’s Scottish Grand National hero for a first go at the iconic fences.

After winning at Ayr in the spring, the eight-year-old returned to racing late last month when finishing fourth to Fusil Raffles in the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

And that performance should put him in good shape for the Becher Chase, where he is currently a best-priced 12-1 with William Hill, BetVictor, and bet365, competing for favouritism with the likes of dual runner-up Kimberlite Candy and Gordon Elliott’s Escaria Ten.

“I’m extremely delighted with him, and he needed the run at Wetherby, where he went better than expected, and we’re now getting him ready for the Becher Chase,” Russell said.

“After that, he had an easy time, and this week has been a little tougher as we continue to work on him.” We’ll put him through his paces on some National-style fences at home to see how he does.

“The Becher Chase may be short enough for him in certain ways, but we’re actually going there to see if he likes the fences.”

Mighty Thunder, who won the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh last season, is set to run in the Grand National on April 9 this year. Russell, on the other hand, wasn’t always confident that he could survive across barriers.

“He had a really excellent season given we believed he wouldn’t be able to leap a fence in September,” she continued.

“Throughout the season, he made significant progress, and those marathon tests seemed to suit him perfectly.”

“I suppose you had to look at all the Nationals after we knew he remained four kilometers.” He’s a horse with the perfect attitude and ability for the job, and if he enjoys Aintree and jumps the fences, he’ll be terrific.

“He had a tremendous run in the four-mile chase at Musselburgh, and it was a really good race.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”