At Aintree, Brewin’upastorm storms to victory in the Betway Hurdle.

The Betway Hurdle was won by Brewin’upastorm (5-1) at Aintree Racecourse.

Olly Murphy’s eight-year-old has had his share of problems in the past, but he looked as brilliant as ever while winning the 2m4f challenge at the Randox Grand National’s home track.

After initially succeeding as a sharp hurdler, his chasing career went haywire, and he was unseated in the Arkle Trophy at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Last season, he returned to the smaller hurdles, and after two impressive victories at Taunton and Fontwell, he was thrown back into Grade One company in the Aintree Hurdle over course and distance at the Grand National meeting in April. Milan’s gelded son ran well enough to finish fifth.

After undergoing wind surgery, he went on to win again at Aintree, this time by a whopping nine lengths against former 2019 Liverpool Stayers’ Hurdle winner If The Cap Fits (10-3 favourite).

He could now be targeted for a rematch with the Aintree Hurdle in April 2022.

Murphy, who had previously won with Linelee King at Aintree, said: “You have to enjoy these days and I thought it was a really strong performance, he gave 6lbs to the field and I’ve never wept away in that I’ve always thought this lad was very good. Everything needs to go according to plan for him, and he had a bad fright two years ago when he unseated at Cheltenham, which took me a long time to recover from.

“He’s a difficult horse to campaign in England right now because he’s probably not a three miler and definitely not a three miler, so I’m not sure where we’ll go next.

“He could be a horse with which he crosses the water and enters a small-field rated race in France or Ireland.” He may be really good on his good days, but he can also be quite poor and do a sloppy round of jumping, but we’ve done a lot of training with him at home.

“I’m chuffed since his confidence was gone after he unseated in the Arkle. In the yard, everyone needs a decent horse.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”