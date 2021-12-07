At a red carpet affair, Paul Hollywood made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend.

The Great British Bake Off is a competition that takes place every year in the United Kingdom. Paul Hollywood came on the red carpet with his new girlfriend for the premiere of The King’s Man.

According to the Mirror, the celebrity baker, 55, and Melissa Spalding, 37, have been dating since 2019 and made their first public appearance on Monday at the star-studded event at Cineworld Leicester Square.

Melissa is thought to have fallen for Paul after spending time at her tavern, The Chequers Inn, in Smarden, Kent, which is a short distance from Paul’s countryside house.

Paul wore a white shirt with a black velvet jacket and matching waistcoat to the occasion.

His distinctive silver hair was precisely gelled, and he completed the look with matching black trousers and stylish shoes.

Melissa looked stunning in a black gown with a plunging neckline.

Her hair was loosely styled, and she accessorized with a pendant necklace and a black clutch bag.

Claudia Schiffer, 51, attended the premiere with her filmmaker husband Matthew Vaughn, 50.

The King’s Man is a precursor to Kingsman: Secret Service, which was released in 2014, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was released in 2017.

Paul and Melissa’s appearance comes as the two are rumored to be living together in the countryside home that Paul and his ex-girlfriend purchased jointly.

As a buddy put it: “In lockdown, Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together.

“They formed a bond and remained at his home. She’s settled in for the long haul.

“They seem to be having a great time, which is unusual given that it was purchased in the summer.”