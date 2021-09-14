At a huge job fair, Home Bargains and Matalan jobs are available.

At a jobs fair, major businesses such as Home Bargains and Matalan will be recruiting for employees.

The jobs and apprenticeship fair, which will take place on September 16 at the Mercure Hotel in St Helens, will bring together a variety of firms searching for employees.

The fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., aims to link young people with job prospects in the run-up to Christmas, as well as assist employers in finding the proper individuals, according to organizers.

READ MORE: Ibiza flight delayed two hours due to “panic and yelling”

Apprenticeships are also available from some employers for young people who are just starting out in their professions.

According to the organizers, there will be roles to meet every career objective.

“We had a terrific reaction to the last event, so we’ve chosen to repeat it on a larger scale to potentially help more people,” said Mike Unsworth, career development manager at St Helens Chamber.

“We have a beautiful venue at the Mercure Hotel St Helens, and there are even more firms seeking to hire in the busy run-up to Christmas,” says the organiser.

“Apprentices looking to start their careers will find plenty of options, and many local businesses want to help young people get started.”

Home Bargains, Matalan, Serco, Smyths Toys, and McDonald’s will be among the employers on hand, as will care businesses and others offering permanent and temporary positions.

The website of the St Helens Chamber of Commerce contains a complete list of recruiters.

During the fair, qualified careers counsellors from St Helens Chamber will be on hand to provide free advice to job searchers as well as sign guests up for a variety of free short courses to enhance their CVs.

Local businesses can exhibit for free, but space is limited. If your company is interested in having an employer table at the event, please contact Rachel Hennessey at [email protected]

Contact Starting Point on 01744 698800 or go to the St Helens Chamber website to reserve a spot at the employment fair.