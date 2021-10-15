At a free event in Liverpool, families may witness magicians, music, and street theater.

A three-day free family-friendly street theatre festival is coming to Liverpool’s city center.

Beyond the Fringe 2021 takes over Williamson Square, the birthplace of Liverpool’s 18th century performance routes, and transforms the streets into a playground for artists.

The festival’s organizers are working with local, national, and international artists to bring the event to reality with the aim of making it an annual event for Liverpool’s city and community.

After a £500k renovation, a Liverpool restaurant has been transformed.

Jugglers, magicians, musicians, and other performers will perform during the three-day creative event. On October 22, 23, and 24, between 12 and 6 p.m., it will take place in Williamson Square, Clayton Square, and the neighboring streets.

On all three days, internationally acclaimed Men In Coats, a unique visual comedy double act, will play at about 2pm and 5pm on Williamson Square’s main stage. The team is known for integrating comedy, clowning, and illusion in their videos, which have received over 60 million views on YouTube.

“We’ve had brilliant support and funding from the city, Culture, LJMU’s head of drama Nick Philips, the brilliant Bluecoat Chamber, the Playhouse, and a special mention to the Liverpool BID team, artists Melvyn Altwarg, Mat Boden, and the team from Shiverpool, who’ve been brill right from the beginning and got behind us,” said Lucy Carew, one of the festival’s lead organizers.

“It’s been a fantastic cooperation amongst artists from Liverpool, London, and all throughout the United Kingdom.” It’s a dream come true to be showcasing such incredible talent in Liverpool—we truly [are]the cityscape to be the home of street theater and outdoor arts.” “Liverpool has an opportunity and may take center stage for street theatre in the UK,” said Melvyn Altwarg, a Covent Garden Artist representative. The website of Beyond the Fringe has further information and updates.