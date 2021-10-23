At a fork in the road, attempting to solve The Strand’s conundrum.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s great,” she says.

Commissioner for Cycling and Walking Simon O’Brien, on the other hand, says it with a dazzling smile and obvious delight.

He’s just finished riding his fold-up bike along The Strand’s fresh new cycling lane.

When is The Strand going to reopen?

The Three Graces are currently bleached by a low hanging autumnal sun in the middle of morning rush hour.

Where earlier this section of road was distinguished by thick, contentious traffic and strong wind gusts, cyclists, vehicles, and pedestrians walk through the space in an orderly flow this morning.

“[The Strand] feels calmer,” the BAFTA Award-winning television personality and cycling commissioner told The Washington Newsday as he set his camp on Mann Island. There appears to be enough room for everyone now.

“The traffic is moving, there is room to walk, and, believe it or not, there is a bike lane in front of the iconic three graces – a symbol of what we should be doing and have been doing for the past three decades.”

Today is the first day in years when one of Liverpool’s most iconic roads is free of major repairs.

The Strand has been a buzz of cones and fluorescent jackets for the past few years as it has undergone extensive renovation.

The majority of this has now been scraped away in the shadow of the Three Graces, revealing an expanded central pedestrian reservation with trees and seats, as well as a freshly constructed cycling lane.

The Strand, along with Lime Street, has been an important component in the Council’s City Centre Connectivity Scheme.

It’s safe to say the program has sparked controversy due to its escalating expenses, practicality, and influence on public transportation in the Lime Street area, which has resulted in high-profile resignations in some cases.

Specific plans for The Strand, on the other hand, were put in place with the goal of lowering traffic, increasing air quality, and improving facilities for bikes and walkers.

Over the last few years, construction along the artery road has become frequent, with the transformational. “The summary has come to an end.”