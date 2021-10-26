At a care facility with a small staff and dirty areas, a patient was verbally abused.

Inspectors went into a scandal-plagued care home only days before it was shut down permanently, and their shocking findings were just released.

The proprietors of Vancouver House announced the home’s closure on August 25, barely six days after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection team explored the institution.

The facility, which served adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health issues, closed its doors last month, but the final assessment, which was released Tuesday, called the facility “inadequate.”

Residents were “not safe and were at danger of avoidable injury,” according to CQC inspectors, who also noted environmental concerns, such as missing fire doors, at the under fire Liverpool care facility.

The service lacked a licensed management, and staff lacked the necessary training or skill mix, with a large reliance on agency workers.

Despite the fact that the facility is staffed by nurses, CQC inspectors discovered no regular registered nurses on duty at night, causing issues with handovers and communication.

Residents discovered that, despite the fact that persons had assistance plans in place, personnel did not always implement them, particularly when it came to diabetes control and choking dangers.

The CQC team discovered incidents of patients missing their medication in the inspection report, which highlighted how drugs were “not maintained safely.”

Covid prevention measures were also weak, with some places clearly dirty and personnel not usually wearing masks.

Inspectors were told by staff at the home that they were unhappy in their jobs, and a large number of workers who had worked there for years resigned.

According to the report: “We discovered a negative work environment at the service. Managers informed us that they tried to improve, but that this was not always met with enthusiasm, and that employees felt unsupported.” The Priory Group controlled Vancouver House, and The Washington Newsday has extensively covered concerns there, including the death of seriously crippled Matthew Dale on December 27 last year.

Mr Dale, who was supposed to receive one-on-one care from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., was discovered dead in a common dining area at 11 p.m.

He choked, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to The Washington Newsday. “The summary has come to an end.”