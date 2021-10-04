At a busy intersection, an ambulance with a patient on board crashes.

On Sunday evening, an ambulance transporting a patient to the hospital crashed.

At around 6.30 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to St Helens Linkway after reports of a two-vehicle accident.

The collision occurred near the intersection with Elton Head Road.

Ambulance and fire services were dispatched to the location, and a road closure was erected, which was later removed.

“On Sunday, an ambulance bringing a patient to hospital was involved in a road collision on St Helens Linkway,” a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“There were no significant injuries. Meanwhile, a second ambulance was required to transport the existing victim to the hospital.”

Both drivers got minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to Merseyside Police.

Following the incident, police reported that road furniture had been damaged and that petrol had flowed into the road.

