Asylum seeker posts photos of food and hotel conditions in Liverpool.

An asylum seeker has shared photos of the meals he was provided and the conditions he was residing in, including a leak in the hotel reception area.

A guy who left Yemen’s humanitarian catastrophe tweeted photos of two meals he was served at his Liverpool lodging, which included vegetables with unidentified meat, a smashed apple, and pasta portions.

He further stated that asylum seekers were housed in two Liverpool hotels in freezing, leaking, and overcrowded rooms.

Water was flowing into the building, according to a video he shared to The Washington Newsday, with Serco, the company hired by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, saying the leak was caused by a recent downpour and had been “rectified quickly.”

Serco also stated that the personnel had a “excellent relationship” with the asylum seekers staying at the facility.

The housing is in “extremely good shape,” according to a company spokeswoman, and “rooms and property are clean and in good order.”

However, the man described the situation as “disastrous.”

“It’s terribly cold in the rooms,” he remarked, “and I can’t turn on the heaters.” When I make an attempt, the power goes off.” “They [asylum seekers]have to eat it because they are hungry, but occasionally they throw some of it away,” he said of the food supplied. Then they don’t have enough money to buy food, so you’ll have to wait until the next meal.” Many asylum seekers do not speak English, according to the asylum seeker, who learned English while studying for a degree at a UK institution. This has hindered them from reporting difficulties.

“One of our top managers visits both hotels on a regular basis to check that quality standards are met, and he maintains regular communication with supervisors.” None of the problems you’ve brought up have been noticed or reported to her.

“There have been no food-related incidents or complaints in the recent month.”

