A’suspicious package’ containing wires, cans, and an electronic gadget was discovered at Manchester Airport.

It was revealed what was inside a’suspicious package’ discovered at Manchester Airport.

At around 3.20 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to Terminal Two of the airport after a report of a’suspicious package’ being discovered.

The eight-hour event prompted a massive police response and the partial evacuation of Terminal Two at the hub.

: Scrambler bikers ride out in ‘tribute’ to dead father before funeral

According to the Manchester Evening News, the’suspicious’ item included a combination of wires, cans, and an electronic device.

The package was certified as ‘not being a functional device’ by police, who stated it posed ‘no threat to security.’

The investigation is still underway, according to Greater Manchester Police.

After the alarm was raised by the hub’s security employees, officers, firefighters, and explosive experts were dispatched to Terminal Two on Tuesday night, while the Counter Terrorism Unit was’made informed.’

The package was located in a passenger’s hand luggage as they passed through security, and an anomaly was detected during the screening procedure, according to reports.

Passengers and personnel were evacuated from the hub’s new Terminal Two, which opened in July, during the incident, which began about 3.20 p.m.

Terminals One and Three, which lie on the opposite side of the airport complex, were unaffected.

A massive police cordon was erected around Terminal Two, with multiple police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks stationed nearby.

The Explosive Ordnance Team, which specializes in explosives, was dispatched to the location by Greater Manchester Police.

The parcel was determined to be non-suspicious after a thorough assessment, which included scans and swabs, and no controlled explosives were carried out.

GMP later stated that there had been “no security threat.”

Meanwhile, all flights scheduled to depart or arrive at Terminal Two have been rerouted to Terminal One.

Only one flight, a KLM service to Amsterdam, was canceled, despite considerable delays for passengers.

On Tuesday, around midnight, Terminal Two reopened, and flights resumed as planned.

According to one man, his sister and her family were stranded during the evacuation.

He stated that they had been relocated from one end to the other. “The summary has come to an end.”