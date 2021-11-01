A’strong odor’ from the automobile leads authorities to a large drug haul.

Police raided a residence in Sefton, removing drugs and cash from the streets.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old Maghull man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply a Class B narcotic (October 30).

Officers on patrol stopped a black Ford Focus with four males inside at around 10.20 p.m. after seeing it speeding on Liverpool Road North.

After noting a strong odor of cannabis emanating from the vehicle, police inspected it and discovered a tiny block of the narcotic hidden in the man’s clothing, as well as £250 and a cellphone.

The man was transported to a Merseyside police station for interrogation by detectives before being released on bail.

Officers then went to a Sefton address and discovered eight large blocks of a suspected class B narcotic, a jar containing many bags of the drug, a considerable amount of cash, and scales.

“This great result for Operation Pelican [a gang-targeting operation in South Sefton]means that a huge number of drugs that might have badly harmed residents and caused misery in the community is no longer on our streets,” said Community Inspector Chris Taylor.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to the officers engaged for their tireless search for these substances, which has prevented alleged drug peddling in our community.”

“The team has made a significant contribution to lowering organized crime activity and shootings in the area since 2019, and we are now focusing on identifying suspected drug suppliers and assisting victims of criminal exploitation.”

“We’ve made over 450 arrests, collected more than £200,000 in cash, and seized drugs worth more than £5 million on the street.”

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug dealing is asked to contact Merseyside Police by tweeting @MerPolCC, calling 101, or anonymously ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.