Aston Villa’s backroom staff includes five former Liverpool coaches, according to Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff will include five former Liverpool coaches, according to Aston Villa.

On Thursday, the Liverpool great departed Glasgow Rangers to take over as manager of Villa Park.

Gerrard, who had been in command at Ibrox for just over three seasons, took over from Dean Smith.

All of Gerrard’s backroom staff, including five former Liverpool coaches, were announced by Villa on Saturday.

Gary MacAllister, who worked as Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers, will join the former Liverpool captain in the same position.

MacAllister spent time on Brendan Rodgers’ backroom team during his time as Reds manager, in addition to being a player at Anfield.

Michael Beale, a former Liverpool academy coach, will take on the same job as MacAllister as Gerrard’s assistant head coach.

Tom Culshaw, who previously worked as Gerrard’s assistant during his tenure as Liverpool Under-18s coach, will join Villa as a technical coach.

Scott Mason has been designated lead analyst, and Jordan Milsom has been made head of fitness and conditioning. Both Mason and Milsom previously coached at Liverpool.

Austin MacPhee, Aaron Danks, and Neil Cutler, who worked with Smith during the previous regime, will stay with the club.

With Villa visiting Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, December 11, Gerrard won’t have to wait long for a reunion with Liverpool.