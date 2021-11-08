Aston Villa supporters want Liverpool to make a ‘promise’ if Steven Gerrard is appointed manager.

Aston Villa supporters are split on whether Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard should be considered for the job as manager.

Dean Smith left the Midlands club on Sunday, and speculation about who will take his place is already heating up, with the current Rangers manager apparently in the race.

Gerrard, now in his fourth season with Rangers, has made an impression in Scotland after ending Celtic’s nine-year reign as champions last season.

Despite his promising start as a manager, some Villa supporters have misgivings about the former Liverpool captain.

Concern appears to arise from the ‘inevitability’ of him one day being Liverpool manager, with fans demanding a ‘guarantee’ that he will not leave if the Merseyside club comes knocking.

“Every day he is in charge of us will be an audition for the Liverpool job,” one Villa supporter tweeted.

“Gerrard would leave us as soon as Liverpool came calling,” another stated.

Gerrard is said to be on a shortlist that includes Roberto Martinez, Ralph Hassenhutl, and Kasper Hjulmand, the Danish coach.

This isn’t the first time the ex-Liverpool player has been connected with a Premier League move; last month, he was also linked with the Newcastle United position.

Gerrard’s current contract with Rangers extends until 2024, so Villa would have to struggle to get him away from the Scottish Premiership champions.

The thought of following Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool may not be enough for supporters, while the possibility of succeeding him at Villa Park will cause some concern.