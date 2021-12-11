Aston Villa game sends message to referee Stuart Attwell from Liverpool fans and Fabinho’s wife.

Despite beating Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday, Liverpool fans were dissatisfied with referee Stuart Attwell.

In the first 45 minutes at Anfield, Liverpool had three penalty appeals rejected down, the first for a drag on Sadio Mane, followed by challenges on Andy Robertson.

As the teams departed the ground at half-time, Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders voiced their frustrations on the touchline, and Robertson was in serious conversation with the referee.

Supporters got even more enraged as the visitors’ time-wasting went unpunished in the early parts of the second half.

Rebeca Tavares, Fabinho’s wife, was among those who vented their displeasure on social media, writing: “Come on REF, are you here?”

Liverpool’s pressure finally paid off in the 65th minute, as a decision went in their favor.

Tyrone Mings was adjudged to have fouled Mohamed Salah in the box by Attwell, and the Egyptian tapped home to give the Reds a merited lead.

Late in the game, Steven Gerrard’s team had a penalty appeal knocked down when Alisson Becker made a mistake.

The Brazilian’s attempted clearance deflected off Joel Matip and into Danny Ings’ path, but Alisson was quick to clear the danger, bringing Ings down in the process.

Liverpool had just enough to win as Gerrard’s side pushed for a late equalizer, ensuring they remained second behind Manchester City in the table.