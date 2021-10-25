A’spiked’ woman who was thrown out of the club organizes a boycott.

A lady who was booted out of a club after being accused of spiking is now organizing a venue boycott in protest of a series of claimed occurrences.

Women have been allegedly spiked at clubs, including with needles, according to social media posts in recent days, causing individuals to organize a ‘Girls Night In,’ pushing people to boycott establishments around the UK, including Liverpool on Tuesday, October 26.

Between September 1 and October 22, Merseyside Police received 17 reports of drinks that had been spiked and five reports of drinks that had been injected.

In a city center nightclub, a woman was injected with a muscle relaxant.

Each of the organizers of Liverpool Night In, which began earlier this week, has had their own spiking experiences. One spoke with The Washington Newsday about her summer experience and why she was inspired to follow in the footsteps of Girls Night In.

“It’s scary because you’re not in control and you can’t stop anything from occurring,” the final-year student, who wished to remain unnamed, told The Washington Newsday.

“It was not a pleasant experience,” she added. It’s a frightening experience. That’s not surprising that it happened, but it’s not a pleasant experience to have to go through.

“When you’ve gone through something like that, it just drives home how severe the problem is.”

The 21-year-old was fortunate to have friends who were willing to assist her, but the location she was in did not provide the same level of assistance.

Following recent accusations of spikings in nightclubs, a social media campaign has been launched encouraging people to boycott establishments on Tuesday, October 26 as part of a “Girls Night In” to pressure the industry to do more to protect individuals.

On Instagram, one similar account in Nottingham has almost 11,000 followers.

“I was simply in bed scrolling on my phone and my friends who live in Nottingham had been posting their posts,” the 21-year-old Liverpool student told The Washington Newsday.

“I was just checking around Girls Night In to see what pages were there and what it was all about.” There were only about six or seven pages left at this point, and Liverpool wasn’t one of them, so I took it upon myself to add it. “The summary comes to an end.”