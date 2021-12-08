Asda is providing shoppers with specific vocations a discount at the checkout.

From now until the New Year, Asda will give emergency workers a 10% discount on their shopping in stores.

Food and drink, George at Asda apparel and homeware, toys, presents, and optical are all included in the discount, which is valid until January 2, 2022 in all 633 Asda stores across the UK.

By displaying their Blue Light card at the checkout, Blue Light cardholders will receive a discount.

The Blue Light Card is a nationally recognized program that offers discounts to employees of the NHS, emergency services, the social care sector, and the armed forces.

Asda has begun offering a Christmas discount to cardholders in recognition of the incredible work they undertake every day to keep everyone safe.

“Blue Light Card holders work in challenging and dangerous situations every day of the year to provide support to people across the UK who need it the most,” said Derek Lawlor, Asda’s Chief Merchandising Officer.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for all they do by giving them a discount in our stores this Christmas.”

A Blue Light card is available to people who work in the following organizations, roles, or government departments:

4×4 Reaction

Service of an Ambulance

Bikes of Blood

Border Patrol British Cave Rescue by the Army First Responders in the Community Fire Department England’s Highways Traffic Officer Veterans of the British Armed Forces HM Coastguard is a British coastguard service. The Prison Service of the United Kingdom Enforcement of Immigration Laws Search and Rescue in the Lowlands Fire Service of the Ministry of Defense Police from the Ministry of Defense Mountain Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to NHSPolice The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that Armed Forces Reserve RNLI The Royal Air Force is a British military aviation force. The Royal Marines are a branch of the Royal Navy. The Royal Navy is a British naval force. Rescue and Search Workers in the Social Services Sector Ambulance Service of St Andrews Ambulance Service of St. John Visas and Immigration in the United Kingdom “Asda has always done so much to show its thanks to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and this cooperation will help millions of blue light workers across the country,” said Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card.

“Following the constraints of last year, this Christmas will be extra special for those who were unable to see their loved ones during the holiday season in 2020.

“While it’s common for many of our members to work long hours in the run-up to the big day, they may save time on their Christmas shopping at Asda by purchasing everything.””

