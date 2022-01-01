Asda, Aldi, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl are all open on New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day is approaching, and if you haven’t already ran out of food and drink, you may require a trip to the grocery.

However, because the businesses will be open for a shorter period of time than usual, we’ve compiled a list of the opening hours below.

As the holiday season draws to a close, some supermarkets and shops have opted to close entirely to reward employees for their hard work and allow them to spend more time with their families.

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are aghast at the ‘unreal seeming’ chocolate boxes.

We’ve compiled a list of New Year’s Day opening and closing times below, so double-check before heading out to avoid disappointment.

It’s worth noting that Monday, January 3 is a bank holiday, so some stores will have reduced hours, which we’ve included below when possible.

These are the hours of operation for the larger supermarkets; however, some convenience stores stay open a little later. If your local store isn’t mentioned in our roundup, we’ve given links to store locators.

During the Christmas season, all Aldi stores in England will have the same opening and closing timings. These are the following: Closed on New Year’s Day Sunday, January 2nd, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (9am to 8pm in Scotland) Monday, January 3rd, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (8am to 10pm in Scotland) The opening hours of Asda supermarkets vary slightly. These are the opening hours for some of Merseyside’s major stores, which you can find using the Asda store locator.

New Year’s Day: All stores are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Breck Road, Birkenhead, Smithdown Road, and Walton on Sunday, January 2 From 10.30 a.m. until 4.30 p.m. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Liscard, Stoneycroft, Bootle, Penny Lane, and Bootle Orrell Lane.

Monday, January 3: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Breck Road, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday, January 4th. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Birkenhead and Penny Lane. 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Smithdown Road, Bootle, and Walton 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Liscard and Stoneycroft. Bootle Orrell Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marks and Spencer outlets have different Christmas opening hours. These are the opening hours for some of the local stores; you may check the M&S shop finder here for more information.

Church Street and Aintree are closed on New Year’s Day. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Speke and Queens Drive. Edge Lane is a street on the outskirts of town “The summary has come to an end.”